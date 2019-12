GPRO, CLVS among premarket gainers

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) +13% on $2M stock repurchase plan.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) +12% on expanded access of Dexycu.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) +11% on pricing of equity offering

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) +10% on interim PTG-300 data in beta thalassemia.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:BIOS) +9% .

Lannett Company (NYSE:LCI) +9% on advancement of Lantus biosimilar.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) +9% .

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) +8% as narsoplimab successful in pivotal HSCT-TMA study.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) +8% on announcing additional positive interim results from phase 1/2 clinical studies of annamycin in acute myeloid leukemia.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) +7% .

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) +6% .

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) +5% on strong Black Friday sales.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) +6% .