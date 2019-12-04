Major shakeup at Expedia

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) announces the resignation of CEO Mark Okerstrom and CFO Alan Pickerill, effective immediately.

Chairman Barry Diller and Vice Chairman Peter Kern will oversee the company's executive leadership team, managing day-to-day operations, while the Board determines the long-term leadership of the company.

Chief Strategy Officer Eric Hart will serve as acting CFO.

The company also announces a new share repurchase authorization for up to 20M million shares, which is on top of the 9M shares available under the current buyback plan.

Barry Diller on the shakeup: "Ultimately, senior management and the Board disagreed on strategy. Earlier this year, Expedia embarked on an ambitious reorganization plan with the goal of bringing our brands and technology together in a more efficient way. This reorganization, while sound in concept, resulted in a material loss of focus on our current operations, leading to disappointing third quarter results and a lackluster near-term outlook. The Board disagreed with that outlook, as well as the departing leadership's vision for growth, strongly believing the Company can accelerate growth in 2020."

Diller says he will be buying shares in Expedia as an indication of his confidence in the company's new path.

EXPE +4.15% premarket to $103.50.

Source: Press Release