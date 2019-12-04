Gibson Energy, US Development Group to build diluent recovery unit

Gibson Energy (OTC:GBNXF) says it plans to build a 100K bbl/day diluent recovery unit near the Hardisty oil marketing hub in Alberta, which it expects will free up space for more oil sands exports via pipelines and railcars.

Gibson will partner with US Development Group in a joint venture to construct and operate the facility, which would open in 2021.

Gibson says the heavy crude will be sent by Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) in railcars to a new terminal in Port Arthur, Tex., owned by US Development, to be distributed to refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast, while the diluent will be re-sold to Alberta oil sands producers.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), which owns the Surmont thermal oil sands project in Alberta with partner Total, has contracted to process 50K bbl/day of bitumen blend at the facility.