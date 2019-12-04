TransMedics up 3% premarket on positive heart system news

Thinly traded micro cap TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) perks up 3% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of the first successful heart transplants from DCD (donation after circulatory death) donors in the U.S. enabled by its OCS Heart System.

The device is used to resuscitate the donor heart to a normal beating rate before transplantation (based on a clinical assessment at that time).

Heretofore, DCD donors are not considered viable transplant candidates due to the potential injury to the heart once beating ceases.