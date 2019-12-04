Ashford Trust sells Springhill Suites Jacksonville for $11.2M

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) sells its 102-room SpringHill Suites Jacksonville in Florida for $11.2M

The sales price, inclusive of buyer's estimated anticipated capex of $2.5M, represents a TTM cap rate of 5.9% on net operating income and a 14.3x Hotel EBITDA multiple.

The hotel was unencumbered by debt, and the net proceeds of ~$10.8M will be used for general corporate purposes.

Based upon the 12-month period ended October 31, 2019, the hotel achieved an occupancy rate of 81% and Average Daily Rate of $118 resulting in a $95 RevPAR.