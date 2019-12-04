Postal Realty Trust to acquire $15.5M portfolio

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) has entered into an agreement with an unrelated third party to acquire a portfolio of 22 properties leased to the US Postal Service, comprising of ~91,900 net leasable interior square feet and upon acquisition will generate a weighted average rental rate of $15.60 per square foot for ~$15.5M.

The Company expects to issue ~$8.2M of OP units valued at $17.00 per unit as part of consideration and the balance to be funded with proceeds from the Company’s line of credit.

The deal is expected to close during 1Q20.