Glencore, SK Innovation unveil cobalt supply deal

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) says it signed a six-year deal to supply South Korean battery maker SK Innovation (OTC:SKOVF) with as much as 30K metric tons of cobalt hydroxide.

Glencore forecasts the electric vehicle battery market will reach ~$150B by 2025, larger than the semiconductor market.

"Accordingly, cobalt demand will keep increasing," Glencore says. "We assume global cobalt demand for EV batteries will be 32,000 mt in 2020 and 92,000 mt in 2025. With this contract, SK Innovation can produce batteries for three million EVs."

Cobalt prices have plunged amid an oversupply, which has weighed on Glencore's share price, but analysts believe demand will recover as the take-up in electric vehicles gathers speed.