Atlas Research positive on Altria

Atlas Research talks about the upside on Altria (MO -0.3% ) and why bears may have it all wrong in a detailed interview with Seeking Alpha Pro+.

Atlas Research notes the company's Q3 per unit profitability in the combustibles segment grew by 20.4% Y/Y, despite incurring a 6.6% decline in volumes. Notably, the combustible segment operating income grew by 12.5% to record the fastest growth rate in the last four years.

"Altria has upside from virtually every conceivable future scenario of nicotine consumption trends. On the one hand, if vaping regulations push more consumers back towards traditional tobacco products, Altria wins from better prospects in its core tobacco business. On the other hand, if the vaping industry returns to growth, Altria will participate through its Juul stake," reads the bullish summary by the research analyst.