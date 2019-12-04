Postmates cuts jobs amid tightening IPO environment

Postmates (POSTM) has laid off dozens of employees and closed its Mexico City office, according to CNBC sources.

The several dozen layoffs included people in San Francisco HQ, Los Angeles, Nashville, and other offices. The company has about 1,300 employees.

Postmates statement to CNBC: "We made the difficult decision to end operations in Mexico City as we focus on our continued growth in the US. We continually review our business to ensure that staffing is aligned with current business needs and have made small adjustments as a result."

Postmates submitted a confidential IPO filing earlier this year. The IPO market belt has tightened in the wake of WeWork's failed debut and the weaker than expected launch of Postmates competitor (UBER -0.4% ).