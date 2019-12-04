Stocks snap back from three-day slide

The latest U.S.-China trade headlines lift stocks at the open, as a Bloomberg report says a deal is near, with talks now focusing on how much tariffs should be removed and how to ensure China purchases more U.S. farm goods; S&P and Dow both +0.6% , Nasdaq +0.5% .

Pres. Trump's suggested yesterday that a deal could wait until after next year's election, sending stocks spiraling lower, but today he says talks are going well.

European bourses trade mostly higher, with France's CAC +1.1% and Germany's DAX +0.9% but U.K.'s FTSE coming in flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -1.1% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.2% .

In U.S. corporate news, Alphabet ( +1.5% ) CEO Larry Page and President Sergey Brin will step down and bestow the CEO role to Sundar Pichai, while Expedia ( +5.1% ) says CEO Mark Okerstrom and CFO Alan Pickerill have resigned.

An early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows broad gains led by energy ( +1% ), industrials ( +0.9% ) and materials ( +0.8% ).

Energy stocks are riding big gains in oil prices, with January WTI +3.1% to $57.81/bbl as OPEC members reportedly are supporting deeper production cuts.