Stocks snap back from three-day slide

The latest U.S.-China trade headlines lift stocks at the open, as a Bloomberg report says a deal is near, with talks now focusing on how much tariffs should be removed and how to ensure China purchases more U.S. farm goods; S&P and Dow both +0.6%, Nasdaq +0.5%.
Pres. Trump's suggested yesterday that a deal could wait until after next year's election, sending stocks spiraling lower, but today he says talks are going well.
European bourses trade mostly higher, with France's CAC +1.1% and Germany's DAX +0.9% but U.K.'s FTSE coming in flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -1.1% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.2%.
In U.S. corporate news, Alphabet (+1.5%) CEO Larry Page and President Sergey Brin will step down and bestow the CEO role to Sundar Pichai, while Expedia (+5.1%) says CEO Mark Okerstrom and CFO Alan Pickerill have resigned.
An early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows broad gains led by energy (+1%), industrials (+0.9%) and materials (+0.8%).
Energy stocks are riding big gains in oil prices, with January WTI +3.1% to $57.81/bbl as OPEC members reportedly are supporting deeper production cuts.
U.S. Treasury prices are lower, pushing the two-year yield up a basis point to 1.55% and the 10-year yield 4 bps higher to 1.75%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.2% to 97.53.
Now read: Major shakeup at Expedia »
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis