Barnes & Noble Education -20% after earnings limp in

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) crumbles after missing estimates on both lines of its FQ2 report.

Sales were down 5.2% during the quarter and adjusted EBITDA was reported at $74.5M vs. $82M consensus.

The BNED board has engaged a financial advisor to assist in a review of strategic opportunities to accelerate the execution of customer-focused strategic initiatives and enhance value for shareholders. Options include continuing the execution of the company's current business plan, new partnerships, joint ventures and other potential opportunities.

Shares of Barnes & Noble are down 20.31% to trade at their lowest level since the middle part of October.

Previously: Barnes & Noble Education EPS misses by $0.21, misses on revenue (Dec. 4)