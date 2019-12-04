Frontier +6.1% with CEO change seen as positive step

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) is up 6.1% in first action after its change of the CEO guard, with recent Frontier financial adviser Bernie Han taking over for Daniel McCarthy.

Cowen is reacting positively to the change, saying the shift is "another logical step" to a potential reorganization.

As creditors reportedly push for a debt reorg, Cowen's Gregory Williams expects Han would only take the job with some guarantees, such as a formalized plan.

And that would require buy-in: If an out-of-court unsecured swap happened, the company would need broad support for it to avoid bondholder/shareholder lawsuits.

He has a $1 price target, now implying 45% upside.

The take is much the same at Citi, though the firm is bearish despite the progress made with a new CEO. The company is a seller of shares and says Frontier needs to invest in full-fiber capabilities to keep up with competition - which may not be possible under the current capital structure.