Oil prices surge ahead of OPEC production talks

Crude oil (USO +3.4% ) powers higher amid optimism that the OPEC+ group could approve deeper production cuts when they meet in Vienna this week, with further support from industry data showing a larger than forecast drop in U.S. crude stockpiles.

January WTI +3.7% to $58.18/bbl; Brent +3.4% to $62.89/bbl.

"A deeper cut is being preferred by a number of key members," Iraq oil minister Ghadhban told reporters in Vienna.

"Amid trade war uncertainty, OPEC will be even more determined to maintain a floor on oil prices and will work to deliver precisely that outcome," surmises Stephen Innes, chief Asia market strategist at AxiTrader.

Meanwhile, OPEC's November crude exports excluding Iran reportedly fell to their lowest level since July, shipping an average of 14.79M bbl/day - 970K bbl/day below October levels and the lowest since July.

Among early gainers in the oil and gas sector: DVN +4.5% , NBL +4.4% , HAL +3.9% , CXO +3.8% , PXD +3.8% , CLR +3.8% , EOG +3.7% , MRO +3.7% .

