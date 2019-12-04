Senior Housing Properties Trust declares Five Star Senior Living share payment dividend

Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH +1.4% ) has declared the pro rata distribution of the right to receive Five Star Senior Living (FVE -1% ) shares of common stock payable to the holders of record of SNH's outstanding common shares of beneficial interest as on Dec. 13, 2019 (5.00 PM ET).

The Five Star Share Payment Dividend and the related Five Star common share issuances are expected to occur on Jan. 1, 2020, subject to possible extension to Jan. 1, 2021.

