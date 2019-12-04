Pacific Coast Oil Trust gets NYSE continued listing warning

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT +1% ) says it has been notified that it has fallen below the New York Stock Exchange's continued listing requirement of a $1/share minimum average closing price over a period of 30 consecutive trading days.

ROYT says it does not intend to attempt to cause a reverse split or other action that would affect the trading price of its units.

The trust also recently was not in compliance with NYSE listing requirements when it failed to timely file its 10-Q report for the Sept. 30 quarter since it had not yet appointed a new independent registered public accounting firm.