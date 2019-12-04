Brokerages watch as Robinhood tops 10M accounts

"We're delighted to share that more than 10M people have accounts on Robinhood," the company wrote in a blog post, rapidly growing from 1M subs in 2016 and 6M accounts in October of 2018.

To put that in context, the combined Charles Schwab (SCHW +0.9% ) and TD Ameritrade (AMTD +1% ) brokerage giant will serve about 24M clients.

The Schwab deal was announced last week after all major brokerages dropped commission fees on stock trading to keep up with the trend set by Robinhood.