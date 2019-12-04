Shell gets court order banning activists from North Sea oil platforms

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +1% ) wins a court ruling in Scotland preventing environmental protesters from boarding unmanned oil installations in the North Sea.

Greenpeace activists in October boarded two of Shell's offshore platforms in the Brent field in what they said was a protest against plans by the company to leave parts of old oil structures in the North Sea.

The judge in Edinburgh, Scotland, said the protesters had no right to enter the installations and are now banned from going within a 500-meter (1,640-ft.) safety zone around the platforms.

Shell says it sought the court order "to prevent protesters breaching the statutory 500-meter safety zones around platforms in the Brent field, putting themselves and Shell staff at risk."