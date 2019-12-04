AT&T targets 1-2% revenue growth in coming years

In a shareholder update on AT&T (T +1.5% ) company strategy, CFO John Stephens says the company expects compound annual revenue growth of 1-2% over the next three years, with strength coming mainly from wireless, WarnerMedia and Mexico.

EBITDA margins are expected to expand by 200 basis points by 2022, driven by wireless, merger synergies, Mexico and cost initiatives, he said at the Wells Fargo Global TMT conference.

Over the past five years, the company's achieved annual network cost savings of 6-8%, Stephens says, and that trend is expected to continue. It's also targeting several additional cost cuts leading to an incremental 4% reduction in labor-related costs in 2020 (about $1.5B).

AT&T will continue to invest in business while supporting "continued modest annual dividend growth and retiring shares." Specifically, it's evaluating a 100M-share accelerated buyback for Q1 2020, and says by the end of 2022 the company expects to retire 100% of the debt it incurred to acquire Time Warner.

It's on track for 2019 free cash flow of $28B, and end the year with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio in the range of 2.5x.