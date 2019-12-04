Chesapeake Energy gets $1.5B lifeline; shares spike 15%

Chesapeake Energy (CHK +14.9% ) surges on news it secured a $1.5B term loan facility - a lifeline for the company that issued a going concern warning a month ago.

CHK says it plans to use the loan proceeds to finance a tender offer and consent solicitation for notes issued by Brazos Valley Longhorn and to fund the retirement of Brazos Valley's existing secured revolving credit facility.

CHK says the transactions should improve its financial flexibility, as they will allow Brazos Valley and its subsidiaries to support CHK's current and future debt.