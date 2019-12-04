Amazon, UPS testing cargo bikes in NYC

Amazon (AMZN +0.3% ), UPS (UPS +0.5% ), and DHL are the first members of a pilot program testing cargo bikes to reduce congestion below 60th Street in Manhattan.

The Commercial Cargo Bike Pilot Program launches today and involves bikes with large storage containers attached. The NYC Department of Transportation aims to have 100 cargo bikes in the program.

Starting in 2021, NYC plans to implement a "congestion pricing" plan that will charge vehicles entering the area during peak times as much as $14. Commercial trucks will have to pay a $25 toll.