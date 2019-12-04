InterDigital sues Huawei over patents for 3G, 4G, 5G

InterDigital (IDCC +2.1% ) has sued Huawei in the United Kingdom over standards-essential patents for 3G, 4G and 5G technology.

It's acting after 18 months of negotiation and the expiration of a previous SEP license Huawei had with InterDigital, one reached after lengthy arbitration.

InterDigital says it's made clear to Huawei that it's willing to have an impartial panel of arbitrators determine fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms and conditions for a new license.

In its suit, it's seeking a declaration that its terms are consistent with its FRAND commitments.