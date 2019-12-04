The Toronto-Dominion Bank Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, December 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$1.74 (+6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$10.08B (-0.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.