WeWork China sets ambitious 2020 sales goal

WeWork China (WE) plans to bring in $30M in non-core revenue in 2020 and for that revenue to represent more than 6% of its total earnings in the region, according to Reuters.

The figures suggest a 2020 revenue goal of $500M in China.

WeWork owns a roughly 59% stake in the China unit, which generated $99.5M in revenue last year.

The China sales targets were revealed during an employee meeting, but management didn't provide details on how the goal would be achieved.

WeWork rents out spaces in 120 buildings across 10 cities in China. Occupancy rates were around 60% at the end of September, according to internal data.