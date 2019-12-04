Canadian Imperial Bank Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, December 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.06 (+2.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.76B (+7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.