Vale aims to sell New Caledonian nickel operation

Vale (VALE +0.7% ) says it will put up for sale its Goro nickel operation in New Caledonia, which has been plagued with problems since it came on stream two years behind schedule in 2011.

"We have not been able to take Vale New Caledonia to the [production] levels we wanted," CFO Luciano Siani said at the company's annual investor meeting today in London.

Vale says production this year of "finished nickel products from VNC source material" to total 23K metric tons, less than 60% of its target.

The company says it expects to make a final announcement on Goro early next year.

Also, CEO Eduardo Bartolomeo says Vale will complete an internal investigation this month into the January collapse of the tailings dam in Brumadinho that killed more than 250 people.