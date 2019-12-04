AutoX joins self-driving race in California

Chinese startup AutoX has applied to regulators in California for the right to test self-driving vehicles without an in-car backup driver, reports Reuters.

A remote human operator would be the backup system for the company's autonomous vehicles during the testing.

"After three years of efforts, we believe that we have a technology that can go in deep, and safe for the public," says AutoX Chief Operating Officer Jewel Li.

AutoX joins Waymo, GM's (NYSE:GM) Cruise, Uber (NYSE:UBER), startup Zoox and PE-backed Pony.ai on the list of companies testing self-driving technology with eyes toward commercial applications. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is also testing self-driving cars in California.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCPK:DNFGF) are early investors in AutoX.