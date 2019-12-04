Kroger Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Kroger (NYSE:KR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (+2.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $28.18B (+1.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, kr has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.