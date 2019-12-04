Tiffany Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Dec. 04, 2019 Tiffany & Co. (TIF)
- Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (+10.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.04B (+3.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, tif has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.