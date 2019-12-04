Brown-Forman Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $972.6M (+6.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bf.b has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.