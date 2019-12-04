Ulta Beauty Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.14 (-1.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.69B (+8.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ulta has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.