Algeria will block Oxy sale of Anadarko assets to Total, minister says

Algeria's Sonatrach will use its "pre-emption right" to block Occidental Petroleum's (OXY +1.3%) planned sale of Anadarko assets in the country to Total (TOT +1.2%), Algeria's energy minister says.
The deal, part of a wider sale of Anadarko assets to TOT after their acquisition by OXY earlier this year, is "incompatible" with Algerian legislation, the minister says.
The assets produce ~260K bbl/day, a quarter of Algeria's total crude output.
The country's parliament has passed a new energy law aimed at boosting production of oil and gas, which has been falling, but any involvement in the sector by former colonial power France is controversial in Algeria.
