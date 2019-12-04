Papa John's continues to rally using same old pizza

Papa John's International (PZZA +0.5% ) says it hasn't changed its pizza recipe despite the claims of founder John Schnatter. The company notes that it has made menu additions, instead of actually altering the pizza style.

Schnatter impressed some pizza aficionados and inspired some jokes by saying he ate 40 Papa John's pizzas in 30 days as part of his pizza review.

Shares of PZZA are up 51% YTD as investors have backed the pizza chain's turnaround from some of the public relations issues caused by Schnatter's comments in 2017 and 2018.