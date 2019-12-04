Tired of OPEC laggards, Saudis threaten to boost oil production - WSJ

Saudi Arabia is threatening to increase oil production unilaterally if some OPEC nations continue to defy existing output cuts, WSJ reports, citing cartel officials.

At a technical meeting yesterday, a Saudi delegate said his government is growing tired of indirectly helping countries that are flouting the OPEC supply pact by overproducing oil, according to the report, which also says the Saudi official threatened the kingdom would begin merely complying with its commitment - rather than overcutting to make up for laggards - if the non-compliance continues.

The reported hard-line approach comes as the Saudis attempt to stabilize crude prices ahead of Saudi Aramco pricing shares for its IPO this week.

Crude oil prices slip a bit but remain sharply higher today: WTI +4% to $58.34/bbl, Brent +3.9% to $63.19/bbl.

