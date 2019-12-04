Guidewire Software Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Dec. 04, 2019 5:35 PM ETGuidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE)GWREBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, December 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-91.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $151.75M (-15.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GWRE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.