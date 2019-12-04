Science Applications Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Dec. 04, 2019 5:35 PM ETScience Applications International Corporation (SAIC)SAICBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Science Applications (NYSE:SAIC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.45 (+7.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.63B (+38.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, saic has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.