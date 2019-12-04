Yext Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $76.37M (+30.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, yext has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Yext: Still Attractive