Michaels Companies Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (+2.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.26B (-0.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MIK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward.