The Cooper Companies Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, December 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.27 (+13.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $683.83M (+5.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, coo has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.