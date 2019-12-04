PG&E nears $13.5B deal with wildfire victims - Bloomberg

PG&E (PCG +11.2% ) pops higher after the company is said to be close to finalizing terms for a $13.5B settlement with wildfire victims, a key step toward resolving its bankruptcy case, Bloomberg reports.

PG&E would pay half in cash and the other half in stock in the newly reorganized utility, according to the report.

PG&E last month reportedly proposed $13.5B in compensation to the victims, but the two sides were said to be at odds over how to structure the payout and how much should come in the form of cash and stock.