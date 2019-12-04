Peloton -4% as company plays defense

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) has swung lower after the company responded to criticism over its holiday ad that featured a wife receiving a Peloton bike from her husband.

"Our holiday spot was created to celebrate that fitness and wellness journey. While we're disappointed in how some have misinterpreted this commercial, we are encouraged by — and grateful for — the outpouring of support we’ve received from those who understand what we were trying to communicate," reads part of the company's statement.

While analysts largely supported Peloton yesterday and predicted little long-term impact from the social media flareup, Peloton's defense today has put the issue back on the front burner.

Peloton is down 3.82% on volume of over 4M shares.

