Zealand Pharma up 6% on dasiglucagon developments

Ultra-thinly traded Zealand Pharma (ZEAL +6.3% ) is up, albeit on turnover of only 3,200 shares, in apparent reaction to dasiglucagon-related news, in late-stage development for severe hypoglycemia (low blood sugar).

Earlier today the company announced a second Phase 3 study in children with congenital hyperinsulinism (CHI), an inherited disorder that causes hypoglycemia due to excess amounts of insulin secreted by the pancreas.

It also announced that the FDA has granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation to the glucagon analog for CHI which provides for the issuance of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher following the agency's nod. The voucher can be used for accelerated approval of a future application or it can be sold to a third party.