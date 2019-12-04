'Significant board changes' needed at Valaris, activist shareholder says

Valaris (VAL +15.5% ) vaults higher after Luminus Management issued a letter to shareholders saying shares could be worth at least 4x current levels if the company was "appropriately governed" and should shareholders gain "renewed confidence in [the company's] future direction."

Luminus believes VAL has underperformed "on both an absolute and relative basis over almost every relevant time period" despite owning "a superior asset base, a robust liquidity profile and access to secured debt markets."

The activist shareholder, which owns an 18.7% stake in VAL, says it is "unfathomable that a company with such a high-quality asset base and abundant liquidity would trade as if a restructuring or default were imminent."

Luminus is calling for a shareholders meeting to seek "significant board changes" to reverse the company's "chronic underperformance."