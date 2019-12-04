Hyundai to invest heavily in next-gen auto

Hyundai Motor (OTCPK:HYMLF) plans to allocate about a third of its 61T won ($51.2B) investment budget into developing next-gen automobiles over the next six years, according to Nikkei Asian Review.

Hyundai has a goal of selling 560K electric cars and 110K fuel-cell vehicles cumulatively by 2025. The new portfolio will kick off in 2021 when an electric version of the Genesis luxury car debuts.

With an eye toward profitability, Hyundai expects to boost sales of highly profitable sport utility vehicles and raise its operating profit margin to 7% in 2022 and 8% in 2025.