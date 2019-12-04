Credit Suisse confident on RealReal

Credit Suisse says it has reinforced confidence in Outperform-rated The RealReal (REAL +7% ) after meeting management at a conference.

"Despite increased media attention lately around authentication, we think REAL’s business fundamentals are intact. We think the combination of best-in-class revenue growth, along with solid progress towards long-term margin targets (as REAL pushes further into automation) should put upward pressure on Street estimates through the year—which we think will put consistent pressure on the bear case," notes the firm

Credit Suisse's price target of $30 is 5X the 2021 sales estimate and above the average sell-side PT of $29.57.