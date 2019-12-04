Wiley +1.8% as Q2 profits top consensus

Dec. 04, 2019 1:27 PM ETJW.A, JW.BBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • John Wiley & Sons is higher (JW.A +1.8%, JW.B +1.8%) after topping profit expectations with its fiscal Q2 report.
  • Revenues fell short, rising just 3.9% to $466.2M. At constant currency, they rose 5%.
  • Operating income rose 10% thanks both to revenue growth and efficiency gains along with lower expenses and restructuring charges.
  • EPS rose 4% on a GAAP basis (down 1% on an adjusted basis), and adjusted EBITDA was up 3% (to $110M).
  • Revenue by segment: Research Publishing & Platforms, $234.7M (up 2%); Academic & Professional Learning, $177.7M (down 6%); Education Services, 453.8M (up 80%).
  • Contribution to profit by segment: Research Publishing & Platforms, $63.3M (up 7%); Academic & Professional Learning, $35.1M (down 26%); Education Services, $2.6M.
  • For the full year, it's reaffirming its outlook for revenue of $1.855B-$1.885B, EBITDA of $357M-$372M, EPS of $2.35-$2.45 and free cash flow of $210M-$230M.
  • Press release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.