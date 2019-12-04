Wiley +1.8% as Q2 profits top consensus
Dec. 04, 2019 1:27 PM ETJW.A, JW.BBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- John Wiley & Sons is higher (JW.A +1.8%, JW.B +1.8%) after topping profit expectations with its fiscal Q2 report.
- Revenues fell short, rising just 3.9% to $466.2M. At constant currency, they rose 5%.
- Operating income rose 10% thanks both to revenue growth and efficiency gains along with lower expenses and restructuring charges.
- EPS rose 4% on a GAAP basis (down 1% on an adjusted basis), and adjusted EBITDA was up 3% (to $110M).
- Revenue by segment: Research Publishing & Platforms, $234.7M (up 2%); Academic & Professional Learning, $177.7M (down 6%); Education Services, 453.8M (up 80%).
- Contribution to profit by segment: Research Publishing & Platforms, $63.3M (up 7%); Academic & Professional Learning, $35.1M (down 26%); Education Services, $2.6M.
- For the full year, it's reaffirming its outlook for revenue of $1.855B-$1.885B, EBITDA of $357M-$372M, EPS of $2.35-$2.45 and free cash flow of $210M-$230M.
