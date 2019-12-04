Lyft faces new sexual assault lawsuit

Lyft (LYFT -0.6% ) is facing another lawsuit from women accusing the ride-hail giant of not doing enough to protect passengers from its drivers.

The 20 women say they were victims of rape or sexual assault during rides after the previous lawsuit was filed in September. Both suits allege Lyft knowingly "continued to let sexual predators drive and interact with vulnerable members of the public."

Lyft says it's "continually investing in new features and policies to protect our riders and drivers."

Since September, Lyft launched an emergency button in the app and a "smart trip" feature that checks in with riders if something seems odd about the ride timing or course.

