DocuSign Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Dec. 04, 2019 5:35 PM ETDocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)
- DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 ($0.00 year ago) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $240.4M (+34.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DOCU has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.