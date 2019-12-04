Ameris Bancorp prices $120M subordinated notes offering

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB +1.7% ) has priced $120M of its fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2029 at par, having an initial fixed interest rate of 4.25% until December 15, 2024, payable semi-annually in arrears, and a 10-year term.

Commencing December 15, 2024, the interest rate on the Notes resets quarterly to a floating rate per annum equal to a Benchmark rate, which is expected to be the then-current three-month term SOFR plus 294 bps, payable quarterly in arrears.

The Company expects to close the transaction on or about December 6, 2019.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds to repay certain outstanding indebtedness and the remainder for general corporate purposes.