Cheniere seeks OK to resume service for Sabine LNG tank that leaked

Cheniere Energy (LNG +0.2% ) is asking U.S. regulators to approve a process that would allow it to return to service a storage tank that leaked at its Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas export plant in Louisiana.

Cheniere said in a filing earlier this week that its proposed process would prioritize work on the tank and allow it to return to service in the near term.

The company says the ability to use the additional capacity would give it more flexibility, especially during times when consumption is high or access to feedgas may be limited because of pipeline maintenance.

The Sabine plant employs five tanks, each with the capacity to hold 3.4B cfe of gas.