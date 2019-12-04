FCC announces $9B rural fund, says carriers overstated coverage

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has announced plans to launch a $9B 5G fund for rural America, one intended to kick-start development of advanced mobile wireless across the country.

The planned fund would replace the planned Mobility Fund Phase II, which would have offered federal support for 4G LTE service in unserved areas.

The news comes alongside a report on Mobility II, where providers had to submit 4G LTE coverage data in order to help targeting - and the FCC said that data wasn't reliable enough to move forward with Mobility II.

Specifically, after some parties raised complaints, "staff became concerned that maps submitted by Verizon (VZ +0.7% ), U.S. Cellular (USM +2.1% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS +0.6% ) overstated their coverage and thus were not accurate reflections of actual coverage."

Inaccuracies in the data jeopardize the agency's ability to focus federal support where it's needed, the FCC says.